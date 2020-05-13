DAILYMAIL.COM

Nancy Pelosi unveiled the new $3 trillion coronavirus legislation on Tuesday

One stipulation for the Legislative Branch would give $5 million to House offices to advance their technological capabilities for lawmakers and staffers

It would be used for upgrading ‘imaging solution’ to meet the demand for ‘House imaged laptops’

Also would increase ‘inventory of satellite phone, Mobile Wi-Fi Hotspots, and updated satellite bandwidth technologies’ in home district offices

The legislation addition comes as lawmakers and their employees cope with new virtual work with very little time on Capitol Hill

House offices will receive funding to buy new laptops for themselves and their staffers if the new $3 trillion coronavirus package passes as is, a draft of the legislation revealed Tuesday. In the seventh section of the massive package, there are only two stipulations for financial assistance for the legislative branch, including $5 million to increase technological advances and inventory for members of Congress and their staff. That number will include money to upgrading ‘imaging solution’ to meet the demand for ‘House imaged laptops.’ ‘[T]his funding will support an increase in inventory of satellite phone, Mobile Wi-Fi Hotspots, and updated satellite bandwidth technologies to meet escalating demand of District Offices during COVID-19,’ the 90-page summary of the HEROES Act outlines.

READ MORE AT THE DAILYMAIL.COM