The Hill:

Two red-state Democratic senators signaled on Saturday that they are undecided on whether to convict President Trump and ultimately remove him from office. The comments came after three days of opening arguments from House impeachment managers and as the president’s legal team started to lay out its case in a brief Saturday session.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) told reporters he takes his oath of impartiality “very seriously.” He noted that while he thought Democrats did a “good job,” he is eager to hear from Trump’s’ team and will “see where we go from there.” “I’m as impartial as I can possibly be, as I’ve always been. I’m wide open on this, and we’ll see where the facts go,” Manchin said.

Sen. Doug Jones. (D-Ala.) said he believes House Democrats have made a “compelling case” but added that he wants to listen to the defense being mounted by Trump’s legal team. “I’m hoping to hear the facts and the rebuttal from the president. So I think that’s only appropriate,” Jones said.

Manchin and Jones, who hail from deeply red states, are viewed by Republicans as two of the Democrats most likely to vote to acquit Trump.