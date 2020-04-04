Breitbart:

Democrats on Friday introduced a measure to amend the $2 trillion CARES Act, extending the cash payment benefit to non-citizens, including illegal aliens.

Three House Democrats, Reps. Lou Correa (CA), Judy Chu (CA), and Raúl Grijalva (AZ), introduced the Leave No Taxpayer Behind Act designed to amend the cash payment portion of the CARES Act — the $2 trillion emergency economic relief measure designed to help U.S. citizens who are facing economic hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic — to extend to non-citizens.

Currently, the CARES Act requires recipients to have a Social Security number. ITIN (Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers) taxpayers, which include foreign nationals and those residing in the country illegally, are not eligible and will not receive cash assistance. That is an “egregious error,” according to the Democrats’ press release.

