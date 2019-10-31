FOX NEWS – LIZ HARRINGTON

After five weeks of letting House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., subvert the Constitution through impeachment by leak, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. was facing mounting pressure due to negative optics of the Democrats’ shadowy manipulated process. So she announced the House would vote Thursday on a resolution regarding the Democrats’ impeachment “inquiry.”

One minor problem. This is not an impeachment resolution. It is not a formal House authorization for impeachment like the one every other House has authorized in the three times in our history when Congress embarked on the extraordinary endeavor to remove a duly elected president and overrule the votes of the American people.

Democrats, Pelosi said, are voting to affirm “the ongoing, existing investigation.” In other words, the idea is to give a stamp of approval to Schiff’s Commissariat for Justice, which has been marked by no transparency and no due process, where elected Republican House members must be chaperoned by unelected Democratic staff members if they want to look at the evidence.