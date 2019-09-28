BREITBART:

House Democrats will hold a “discussion” Friday on “adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and the Trump Administration’s policies and proposals.”

As part two of a Health & Homeland Series entitled “A Conversation on the Effects of Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACE) and Toxic Stress”, the discussion will include the topics of “indefinite detention of children, family separation, and the public charge rule.”

“Adverse childhood experiences related to natural disasters and migration will also be discussed.”

According to the event’s website page, Surgeon General of California, Dr. Nadine Burke Harris and Obama Administration Surgeon General Dr. Regina Benjamin will participate with opening remarks from John Hopkins Professor Dr. Maria Trent.