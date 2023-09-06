Democrats have to dump Joe Biden as their 2024 nominee — prez, policies wildly unpopular with the people

The calendar says summer is ending, vacations are over and it’s time to get back to work. If you’re a Democrat, it’s also time to get serious about dumping Joe Biden as your 2024 nominee.It’s been eons since the president has enjoyed even decent poll numbers, but amid a glut of bad ones, last week’s Wall Street Journal survey stands out.

With only minor exceptions, it shows Biden and his policies, especially on inflation and the economy, are wildly unpopular and that the vast majority of all registered voters do not want him to seek re-election. Instead, they want him to turn out the lights and take a permanent vacation.Meanwhile, a Journal survey of just Republican voters paints such a rosy picture of Donald Trump’s support that he appears to be on an unstoppable march to the nomination.

