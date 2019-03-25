THE DAILY CALLER

High-profile Democrats repeatedly promised the public they would see evidence of collusion between President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia. But special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation found no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia’s 2016 election meddling, according to a four-page letter that Attorney General William Barr sent to Congress on Sunday. “The Special Counsel’s investigation did not find that the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated with Russia in its efforts to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election,” Barr’s letter states.

