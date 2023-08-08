Democrats Fret As Young Voters Show Signs Of Discontent

As the 2024 political landscape begins to take shape, the Democrats have a new problem: young voters are distancing themselves from the party according to recent polls and analyses, which suggest that the once-reliable demographic may be shifting right.

Anxiety within Democratic circles has intensified following a series of polls suggesting a decline in the number of young people identifying as Democrats. While President Biden rode the wave of youth support to victory in 2020, recent indicators paint a different picture. The shrinking allegiance to the party among young voters could spell trouble for the Democrats’ prospects in the upcoming election cycle.

“Nearly every sign that made me confident in historic levels of youth participation in 2018, 2020, and 2022 — is now flashing red,” according to John Della Volpe, the polling director at the Harvard Kennedy Institute of Politics, adding “the ground is more fertile for voting when youth believe voting makes a tangible difference.

25-year-old TikTok influencer Cheyenne Hunt, a Democrat who’s running to become the first female GenZ member of Congress, has cautioned the Democratic party not to sleep on younger voters.

“There’s less of a sense of loyalty to a particular party, I think, and more of a sense of really taking a look at the system and feeling left behind and forgotten — and young people engage with passionate candidates who are going to jump in there and do the dirty work to advocate for our best interests,” Hunt told The Hill.

READ MORE