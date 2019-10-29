THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

Pete Buttigieg’s claim to a share of the “moderate” lane occupied by Joe Biden in the primary has some fellow Democrats seeing opportunism knocking.

“Buttigieg can flip-flop on progressive litmus tests like Medicare for All, poll-test every stance, and posture as a heartland moderate all he wants, but at the end of the day, the sum total of his support is — and will remain — a bunch of latte-sipping, New Yorker-reading, Volvo-driving, coastal liberals,” an aide to a rival campaign said.

Even before he announced his presidential run in April, the South Bend, Indiana mayor drew headlines by musing that the next Democratic president should consider adding more justices to the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court is, Buttigieg said, “sliding toward being viewed as a nakedly political institution. I’m for us contemplating whatever policy options will allow that to be possible.”

In response, a number of his competitors said they’d consider Buttigieg’s idea — which liberal groups had been lobbying for — causing much of the primary debate around the court to move markedly to the left.