The Washington Times:

New early voting data showed Democrats failing to hit their mark in several battleground states, giving Trump campaign officials more reasons for optimism Tuesday as President Trump rallied voters in key Midwestern states and Democrat Joseph R. Biden made a play for traditionally red Georgia.

In Florida, Iowa, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Arizona, Democrats are falling short of their target of 70% of early votes cast either in person or by mail. That is the lead they hoped to build up to stave off an expected higher Republican turnout on Election Day.

“The Democrats have not opened up a large enough lead in the early vote totals, and they know it,” said Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh. “They have now realized that they put too many eggs in the vote-by-mail basket, and they’re not hitting the marks they need.”

Campaigning in battleground Michigan, which does not track partisan affiliation of early voting, Mr. Trump said he has pulled ahead by 3 percentage points. He apparently was referring to internal campaign polling. Mr. Biden leads by an average of 9 points in public polls.

“We’re going to have a great red wave,” said Mr. Trump, who also had campaign stops Tuesday in Wisconsin and Nebraska. “It’s happening in Florida. Right now, we’re leading almost everywhere. I’ve got to say, I’m working my ass off.”

Mr. Biden, campaigning in Georgia, told supporters that it’s “‘go’ time.”

“Please vote. Help get out the vote,” Mr. Biden said at a rally in Atlanta. “If you are voting by mail, return your ballot as soon as possible and make sure everyone you know does the same.”

Mr. Biden urged voters in Georgia to remember the late Rep. John Lewis.

“The vote is the most powerful nonviolent change agent you have in a democratic society,” said Mr. Biden, referencing words of the civil rights icon. “Use it. You have the power to win this election.”

First lady Melania Trump also made her campaign solo debut. She told an audience in Pennsylvania that her husband was taking a responsible approach to the COVID-19 pandemic while Democrats were focused on “a sham impeachment.” She said Mr. Biden’s “socialist agenda” would destroy the economic progress of the past four years under Mr. Trump.

The president, mindful of the early voting trends, surveyed supporters at his rally in Lansing, Michigan. Most of them indicated that they intend to vote in person on Election Day.

That is how Mr. Trump and his campaign advisers are hoping the election plays out to erase Mr. Biden’s presumed lead among the more than 67 million votes cast so far.

Read more at The Washington Times