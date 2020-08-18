New York Post:

You know there was heavy editing because he never once got stuck in a tongue twister or got lost in a long sentence. If he’s really that good, why has he been hiding?

Who needs conventions, who needs crowded arenas? Democrats used the magic of technology and clever casting to give their party a passable first night.

Forced by the coronavirus to create a make-believe gathering, planners employed all of Silicon Valley’s bells and whistles to present a simulated intimacy involving both ordinary people and party stars.

Minus a few glitches, the flow was seamless, sometimes too smooth to be credible. We saw more of Joe Biden via taped videos than we have in the last four months of the campaign.

In the real world, he’s been hiding in his basement. Monday night, he was here, there and everywhere, shaking hands, embracing people, giving flawless, forceful speeches.

Not surprisingly, the star of the night was Michelle Obama. The former first lady delivered a forceful argument on behalf of Biden by stressing his empathy as a match for the moment.

Her direct manner and passion had to call forth the regret of many Dems who had hoped she would seek the presidency, or at least agree to be Biden’s running mate.

Yet her speech was also a reminder of one of the less appealing aspects of the Obama years, namely the sense that all good people would see things their way. That attitude was a prime reason Donald Trump was elected, as he gained the votes of so many who felt betrayed by both the Obama presidency and the Republican Party.

