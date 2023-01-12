Multiple House Democrats are reportedly pushing again for reparations and a national apology for slavery, according to Fox News.

The group reintroduced legislation to create a commission whose members would address slavery in America, and one Democrat hopes the nation can deal with the issue, the outlet continued Thursday:

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, and 52 House Democrats proposed the legislation this week in an effort to keep the issue alive. Her legislation, which was considered by the House Judiciary Committee in the last Congress when Democrats were in charge, is unlikely to taken up in the 118th Congress led by Republicans. … “Though some have tried to deflect the importance of these conversations by focusing on individual monetary compensation, the real issue is whether and how this nation can come to grips with the legacy of slavery that still infects current society,” she said. “Through legislation, resolutions, news, and litigation, we are moving closer to making more strides in the movement toward reparations.”

Meanwhile, social media users expressed their opinions on the matter, one person writing, “I’m sorry is there anyone in this country that actually owned a slave? I never did nor ever plan on it.”

“How is it right, taking money from people who never owned slaves & giving it to people who were never slaves?” another questioned.

Jackson Lee said monetary compensation should be part of the discussion, claiming black citizens are still feeling the economic effects of slavery.

However, the bill does not contain a recommendation on payment or a national apology but lays those decisions at the feet of the Commission to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans, the Fox report said.

