“I’ve had a long and serious talk with Senator Feinstein. That’s all I’m going to say about it right now,” Schumer told reporters at a news conference, The Washington Post reported.

Feinstein, the 87-year-old senior senator from California, serves as ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, the panel before which Barrett appeared.

After the hearings concluded, Feinstein faced a torrent of criticism from Democrats and others on the left over her line of questioning of Barrett – criticism that appeared to intensify last Thursday after Feinstein was seen sharing a hug with her longtime Republican colleague, Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, who chairs the committee.

Several critics called upon Feinstein to give up her role as the top Democrat on the panel, The Washington Post reported. As ranking member, Feinstein stands to replace Graham as chair if Democrats take control of the Senate in the Nov. 3 elections.

