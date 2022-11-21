House and Senate Democrats are pleading with President Joe Biden to open American taxpayer-subsidized Obamacare rolls to hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens enrolled in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

In a letter signed by 86 House and Senate Democrats, the lawmakers beg Biden’s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to rescind a federal regulation that would open Obamacare to DACA illegal aliens — paid for by American taxpayers.

“We strongly encourage HHS to honor our country’s promise of full integration and support of DACA recipients, including access to affordable health care through [Obamacare] by rescinding this regulation,” the Democrats wrote:

It is crucial that the administration keep its commitment to expanding coverage for undocumented immigrants, including DACA recipients, and rescinding this harmful regulation will help deliver on that promise. [Emphasis added]

As noted by the group of Democrats, Biden did promise to open taxpayer-subsidized health insurance benefits to illegal aliens living in the United States while on the campaign trail in 2020.

Specifically, in his so-called “Unity” platform with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Biden vowed to allow millions of illegal aliens eligible and enrolled in DACA to secure Obamacare plans.

