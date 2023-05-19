Democrats called into question the credibility of Republican witnesses during a contentious congressional hearing Thursday aimed at examining allegations of wrongdoing within the FBI.

Weaponization of the Federal Government Select Subcommittee Democrats repeatedly claimed that the three current and former FBI employees appearing for testimony were not in fact whistleblowers.

“These individuals have been determined not to be whistleblowers,” Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) said. “These are not whistleblowers.”

“The law has not determined they are whistleblowers,” ranking member Del. Stacey Plaskett (D-V.I.) added.

READ MORE