WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

House Democrats are making a serious mistake by rushing to a vote on impeaching President Trump rather than attempting to compel important witnesses to testify who could shed more light on what happened with Ukraine.

The public impeachment hearings have wrapped up, and Democrats are confident that they have enough to draft impeachment articles that can pass the House of Representatives. Taken together, witnesses have painted a portrait of Trump and his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani being myopically obsessed with getting Ukraine to publicly commit to investigations related to the 2016 election and Joe and Hunter Biden. And that obsession led to an attempt to leverage U.S. foreign policy to achieve this purpose.

Witnesses provided testimony and text messages suggesting that the Trump administration dangled a White House visit in front of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to get his commitment for the investigations. Those conducting diplomacy with Ukraine were also under the impression that Trump was delaying congressionally authorized aid to Ukraine to extract an announcement on the investigations.

But the Democrats case also has weaknesses. Though it may be Occam’s Razor to assume Trump was withholding security assistance in exchange for the investigations, none of the witnesses had direct knowledge that this was the case. The closest was Gordon Sondland, the major Trump donor who was appointed to be ambassador to the European Union and had been in touch with Trump. He testified that he concluded that the security aid hold was tied to the investigations because it was the only logical explanation in the absence of any other. That is, he knew that Trump and Giuliani were obsessed with the investigations and that this was already the reason the White House visit was being withheld.