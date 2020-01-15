NY POST

If you’re in a mood for political contrasts, Wednesday is your day. It’s going to be a split-screen feast. At the White House, President Trump is set to sign a new trade agreement with China, bringing a pause to the acrimonious trade war. While the deal is being called “phase one” because it is limited in scope, it marks an important milestone in Trump’s goal of ending the unfair rules that led to the loss of millions of American jobs. The deal should give another boost to the already-booming economy, with China reportedly agreeing to buy $400 billion worth of US products, ranging from agriculture to manufacturing, over two years. Trump plans to celebrate with a signing ceremony involving 200 guests and the Chinese delegation

