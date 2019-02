NEW YORK POST – MICHAEL GOODWIN

To guard against fatal conceit, triumphant Roman generals famously were warned during celebrations that “thou art mortal.” Michael Cohen is about to provide a far more cinematic reminder to Donald Trump.

The president is in Vietnam trying to make a historic no-nukes deal with North Korea, but his feet of clay will be the sole subject of Cohen’s three days of congressional testimony.

Lest there be doubt that blood will flow, reports emerged before Cohen began testifying Tuesday that he would accuse Trump of committing crimes since he became president.

What a tease! If you were selling tickets to a hanging, or hoping to lure a big television audience for partisan purposes, you couldn’t ask for a better headline.

We’re also told, naturally by anonymous sources, that Cohen will spill the goods on behind-the-scenes life with Trump. That could mean damaging drama, or something akin to outtakes from “The Apprentice.”

Given the long Cohen-Trump history, we’re likely to get a bit of both, leaving us with a stew where allegations of high crimes and misdemeanors are inseparable from farce.

One safe bet is that, whatever the over-under is on how many times Richard Nixon and Watergate will be mentioned, take the over. Democrats take the position that, when it comes to throwing Nixon mud at Trump, too much is never enough.

Those scoring at home could also count the times the media uses the word “bombshell” to describe Cohen’s testimony. You’ll need a calculator.

Impeachment, of course, is a serious matter, but that doesn’t mean it will be treated seriously. This is Congress, which has rightly earned the approval of just 20 percent of the public.