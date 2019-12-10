THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

House Democrats announced they will vote on two articles of impeachment against President Trump that accuse him of “high crimes and misdemeanors” centering on abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, a New York Democrat, said Tuesday the articles would get a committee vote this week and would “make a recommendation to the full House.”

The fast-paced impeachment reflects a desire by Democrats to finish the investigation by the end of the year. The House is scheduled to adjourn on Dec. 20.

Nadler said Democrats needed to act urgently to prevent the president from undermining the 2020 election.

Nadler was joined at a lectern in the ornate Rayburn Room in the Capitol by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as well as the leaders of six committees that have been conducting a broad investigation into the president, his finances, and his businesses.

But the impeachment articles exclude all of those investigations and center on Ukraine.

