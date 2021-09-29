Senate Democrats have moved on to crafting third and fourth amnesty proposals after Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough rejected the first two plans they sought to include in their filibuster-proof budget reconciliation package.

On Wednesday, MacDonough crushed a “plan B” amnesty by Democrats that proposed changing the registry date in the Immigration Reform and Control Act’s (IRCA) so that illegal aliens who arrived in the United States before 2010 could secure green cards.

Democrats wanted to include the amnesty into their budget reconciliation, less than two weeks after MacDonough shot down their broader amnesty that would have given green cards to most of the nation’s 11 to 22 million illegal aliens.

Now, Democrats are hinging their agenda on a last-ditch effort to get some form of amnesty approved by MacDonough so they can include it in their budget reconciliation.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Democrats have started crafting plans that would grant parole to most illegal aliens in the U.S.

The little-known Department of Homeland Security (DHS) maneuver allows the federal government to declare that illegal aliens provide a significant public benefit to the U.S. and thus can be granted parole for a limited period to avoid deportation and, for some, secure green cards.

