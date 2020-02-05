VOX.COM

Democrats are continuing their three-year tradition of wearing color-coordinated outfits during the speech.

This year’s State of the Union comes at a particularly contentious time: in the midst of the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. During this fraught political moment, Democratic women arrived to the event in all-white attire, continuing their streak of using color-coordinated outfits to send a striking visual message to the president. This year’s suffragist white dress code is intended to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which was ratified in 1920 to grant white women the right to vote. Like last year, some congresswomen have also donned a green “ERA Yes!” button to endorse the renewed effort to pass the Equal Rights Amendment, which would enshrine equality between men and women into the US Constitution.

READ MORE AT VOX.COM