Representatives of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), the largest socialist political organization in the United States, met with Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro Friday.

In attendance were the chairperson of the National Political Committee of the DSA, members of the International Committee, and members of the organization’s Political Formation, Foreign Policy and Bilateral Relations committees, according to Telesar.

“We call on the President and Congress to reverse these actions and stop seeking to undermine the Venezuelan people and their legitimate, democratically elected government,” the DSA said.

A number of self-professed Democratic Socialists currently sit in Congress, including progressive Representatives Rashi­da Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Cori Bush, and Jamaal Bowman. Tlaib and Ocasio-Cortez are members of the ultra left-leaning “squad” in the House of Representatives, which has advocated radical legislative measures ranging from the Green New Deal to defunding the police to reparations.

