Democratic Socialists of America Cheer Palestinian Terror in New York

Celebrations at Free Palestine Rally hosted by Democratic Socialists of America after Hamas attacked Israel resulting in 700 dead 📽️@queensnewslln #loudlabsnyc pic.twitter.com/y9yiEIc8GS — LLN NYC (@loudlabsnyc) October 9, 2023

The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) held a rally in New York City’s Times Square on Sunday in support of the Palestinian terror group Hamas and its attack on Israel, which has thus far killed 700 and wounded over 2,000 Israeli civilians and soldiers.The attack occurred on the Jewish holiday of Shemini Atzeret, the last festival of the High Holy Day cycle. More than 100 Israelis were also kidnapped to Gaza — including women, children, and the elderly, many of whom were abused during their abductions.The DSA, which counts four Democratic members of Congress as members — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY), Rashida Tlaib (MI), Jamaal Bowman (NY), and Cori Bush (MO) — rallied in the heart of a city that was targeted by Islamic terrorists two decades ago.

