NY POST

Julia Salazar — the Brooklyn state senator who has been called out for falsely painting herself as a working-class immigrant — was living off a trust fund while mounting her socialist-themed campaign, new campaign finance disclosures reveal. The fact-challenged freshman lawmaker filed papers saying the trust was worth an eye-popping $10 million — although she now claims the figure was an error and the family trust she dipped into actually holds around $400,000. The 28-year-old reported to the state’s Joint Commission on Public Ethics in a signed, May 15 financial disclosure that she received $18,000 in 2018 from her deceased father, Luis H. Salazar’s, trust. In the handwritten disclosure, she appeared to value the fund at $10 million, classifying the cash stash as “Category DDDDD” — a code used in campaign paperwork to signify amounts of “$10 million or more.”

READ MORE AT THE NY POST