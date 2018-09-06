AP:

In a year in which establishment Democrats have found themselves stalked, and sometimes beaten, by more liberal challengers, New York’s Julia Salazar seems well-positioned to become the next insurgent to knock off an incumbent.

She’s a 27-year-old, tattoo-wearing socialist, running for state Senate against a 67-year-old, male Democrat in a district that has been ground zero for Brooklyn’s hipster invasion.

Before she gets a chance to remake state politics, Salazar has run into questions about how she’s remade her own identity.

Just a few years ago, Salazar was a Republican who led an anti-abortion group at Columbia University. As a student, she appeared on conservative commentator Glenn Beck’s online show to complain about professors spreading anti-Israel propaganda.

Her quick transformation from a conservative student activist to a Democratic Socialist who now favors abortion access for all women is remarkable enough.

But Salazar has also faced criticism over how she described her background in early interviews. In some of them, Salazar said she was a striving immigrant, born in her father’s native Colombia, when she was actually born into a middle-class family in Jupiter, Florida. Her mother is from New Jersey.

She now says she “inadvertently misrepresented” her experience as the daughter of an immigrant.