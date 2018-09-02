NY POST

A state Senate candidate in Brooklyn vying to unseat an eight-term incumbent by riding the coattails of Democratic Socialist superstar Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has come under fire for allegedly embellishing stories about her past. Julia Salazar’s campaign to defeat Sen. Martin Dilan in Sept. 13 Democratic primary has been filled with falsities and contradictions, including claims of a being a Colombian-born “proud immigrant” of an economically distressed, working-class family. In reality, the 27-year-old insurgent progressive is a US-born. former anti-abortion Republican who grew up in a middle class-household in Florida, according to records and various media reports.

