Democratic Sen. Wyden’s Son Trashes Him on Twitter: ‘Why Does He Hate the American Dream So Much?’

MediaIte:

Sen. Ron Wyden’s (D-OR) son took to Twitter on Sunday to take aim at his father’s proposed tax policies.

“Why does he hate us / the American dream so much?!?!?!?!” Florida-based hedge fund manager Adam Wyden wrote in a Twitter missive directed at the senator. “Reality is: most legislators have never built anything… so I guess it’s easier to mindlessly and haphazardly try and tear stuff down. Thankfully, I think I can compound faster than my dad and his cronies can confiscate it.”

He was responding to a message the senior Wyden directed at SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The Oregon senator has proposed taxing billionaires of unrealized capital gains — meaning Musk would be forced to annually sell off certain assets, such as stocks, in order to cover taxes imposed on the rising value of his holdings.

More at MediaIte

