THE WALL STREET JOURNAL:

The third Democratic presidential debate left the candidates differing on whether it is fair game to discuss former Vice President Joe Biden’s fitness to be the party’s presidential nominee next year.

Mr. Biden has maintained his front-runner status in public polling despite a series of verbal missteps during the summer. Some Democrats have warned that his misstatements and gaffes could undermine Mr. Biden’s case that he is the one best placed to beat President Trump. And at least one of his lesser-known Democratic opponents, Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio, recently said the 76-year-old Mr. Biden is “declining.”

That sentiment seeped into the Thursday’s debate when Julián Castro, the former Housing and Urban Development Secretary, took a shot at Mr. Biden’s memory.

Mr. Biden brushed aside those concerns Friday. Asked by a reporter if he would release his medical records to address concerns about his age and mental sharpness, Mr. Biden responded: “What the hell concerns, man? You wanna wrestle?”

He vowed to release his medical records after his next physical exam and “before there’s a first vote.”