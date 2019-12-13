THE DAILY CALLER:

Louisiana Democratic Rep. Cedric Richmond was spotted apparently catching a round of the ongoing President’s Club golf tournament on his laptop during Tuesday night’s House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearing.

What on earth is Democrat Rep. Cedric Richmond watching on his laptop during this impeachment markup?



To me, it looks like Rep. Richmond is watching the President’s Cup golf tournament.



Richmond’s actions are a DISGRACE. #StopTheMadness pic.twitter.com/NloZVJCtHc December 13, 2019

GOP Rapid Response Director Steve Guest posted the video to Twitter.

“What on earth is Democrat Rep. Cedric Richmond watching on his laptop during this impeachment markup?” Guest wrote. “To me, it looks like Rep. Richmond is watching the President’s Cup golf tournament. Richmond’s actions are a DISGRACE.”

Guest then posted a zoomed-in photo showing what seemed like a snippet of the day’s golfing action taking place on Richmond’s computer while the hearing was taking place.