THE DAILY CALLER:

As they assume control of the House, Democrats are pushing a carbon tax as part of a “Green New Deal.” A carbon tax means new hard power for the federal government. It means more taxpayer money flowing to Washington. It means everything will cost more.

This will turn off voters, and that’s why Democrats will pull out all the stops to get Republican fingerprints on a carbon tax in 2019. Democrats will work with a compliant media to kick up a dust cloud labeled “bipartisanship” in the hopes voters won’t know who to blame.

All Republicans should steer clear.

A carbon tax is both bad policy and bad politics. As a simultaneous tax and spending hike, carbon taxes raise the cost of living and hit lower-income workers and small businesses hard. They give the government more control over private decisions.

It’s no wonder all but six House Republicans voted for a resolution noting a carbon tax is detrimental to the U.S. economy. Only seven Democrats supported the resolution.

There is a clear contrast between the two parties, and voters favor the Republican position.