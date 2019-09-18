THE DAILY CALLER:

Democratic mega-donor and activist Ed Buck was arrested and charged Tuesday with operating a drug den out of his home in West Hollywood, and administering methamphetamine to a man who nearly died from an overdose last week.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office accused Buck of injecting a 37-year-old man with methamphetamine at his home on Sept. 4 and Sept. 11, nearly causing him to overdose both times.

Buck, 65, is charged with three counts: battery with serious bodily injury, the sale and transportation of a controlled substance, and maintaining a place for the sale or use of a controlled substance.

While Buck’s latest alleged victim survived, at least two other men who’ve crossed paths with him have not been so lucky.

A man named Gemmel Moore died from an overdose at Buck’s home in July 2017. Timothy Dean died there in January 2019.

Buck was not charged in either of those deaths, but Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey said in a court filing Tuesday that the three cases show that Buck is a “violent, dangerous sexual predator.”