Donald Trump has racked up a number of ignominious firsts in American history, and now he will add another: the first ex-president to be charged with a crime.

Despite what the political prognosticators say, this is not unabashedly “good for Trump.”

No one, not even he, wants to go through a trial that dredges into their personal lives, and Trump does himself no favors by lashing out in violent and insulting language.

Independent voters may believe this is a politically motivated prosecution, but they’re also turned off by Trump wanting to turn it into another Jan. 6.

But make no mistake: It is a politically motivated prosecution.

Was District Attorney Alvin Bragg shamed by the ex-employee who wrote a book claiming he “dropped the ball” on Trump?

Is he worried about not being able to get a nice room at the Democratic Convention?

