The House voted down articles of impeachment brought to the floor Thursday by Rep. Al Green, Texas Democrat, firmly tamping down on attempts to act on a growing call within the Democratic Party.
The motion to table the article passed on a 332-95 vote, and effectively kill it, was backed by all the chamber’s Republicans and a majority of Democrats.
Mr. Green noted the number of votes he did receive and took that surge of backers as a boon.
“In my opinion, it didn’t fail,” Mr. Green said. “But whether we get 95 or 5, the point is we have to make a statement to the American people.”
Despite the rejection, Mr. Green insisted Mr. Trump will ultimately be impeached and didn’t close the door on attempting to force another vote.
