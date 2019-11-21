NEW YORK POST:

Sen. Amy Klobuchar raised eyebrows during Wednesday’s Democratic primary debate when she appeared to shake as she answered questions.

Some viewers were concerned for the 59-year-old Minnesota lawmaker and others were just plain distracted by her apparent vibrating.

“klobuchar has been very visible shaking all night is she f–in okay,” tweeted @LukisYT.

“Why is Amy so shaky? Is she just really nervous?” asked @davejay.

Added another Twitter user: “Klobuchar is literally shaking. I’m worried about her health.”

One user said the lawmaker was “like a human vibrator.”

Some attributed the trembling to Klobuchar’s hairdo.

“I like Amy Klobuchar, but why does her hair shiver when she is talking? Is she nervous? Its visually distracting,” tweeted @ethansemmel.

Another person quipped: “Klobuchar’s hair helmet is shaking like there’s an earthquake, and we need to get to the bottom of this.”