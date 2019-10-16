New York Post:

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard went after the hosts of Tuesday’s Democratic primary debate — CNN and The New York Times — calling their coverage of her “completely despicable.”

Speaking from the debate stage in Ohio, the 38-year-old Iraq War veteran accused the news media and politicians of pushing the conflict in Syria, which she called a “regime change war.”

“Not only that, New York Times and CNN have also smeared veterans like myself for calling for an end to this regime change war,” Gabbard said.

“Just two days ago The New York Times put out an article saying that I’m a Russian asset and an [Syrian President Bashar] al-Assad apologist and all these different smears. This morning a CNN commentator said on national television that I’m an asset of Russia.”