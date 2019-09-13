Democratic debate supporters caught harassing police outside the venue

THE DAILY CALLER:

A group of Democratic debate supporters were seen harassing police officers Thursday outside of Texas Southern University, where the third Democratic debate is being hosted.

Directly outside of the venue, a large group of anti-Trump protesters showed up in the middle of the debate, screaming a variety of cruel and vicious chants, such as “F*ck the police,” in front of a group of officers standing out front of the University serving as protection. There was also a Mexican flag in the hands of one of the protesters.

Just hours before, a group of climate change activists suspended themselves from a massive bridge in Houston to protest the oil industry and challenge presidential candidates.

