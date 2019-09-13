THE DAILY CALLER:

A group of Democratic debate supporters were seen harassing police officers Thursday outside of Texas Southern University, where the third Democratic debate is being hosted.

Democrat supporters outside the debates in Houston harassed police officers by yelling obscenities at them like “F*ck the police”



Accusing them of working w/ the Ku Klux Klan & being the American Gestapo



This anti-police stance is common at left wing events & growing pic.twitter.com/GwGGgKVqeZ September 13, 2019

Directly outside of the venue, a large group of anti-Trump protesters showed up in the middle of the debate, screaming a variety of cruel and vicious chants, such as “F*ck the police,” in front of a group of officers standing out front of the University serving as protection. There was also a Mexican flag in the hands of one of the protesters.

Just hours before, a group of climate change activists suspended themselves from a massive bridge in Houston to protest the oil industry and challenge presidential candidates.