DEADLINE:

The first Democratic presidential hopefuls debate for the 2020 election season was effortlessly dominated by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, but NBC looks to be the real contender, at least in the ratings. The debated snagged a 6.9/13 in metered market results on the Comcast-owned network, with the two-hour, 10-candidate hoopla scoring a very healthy 2.5/11 in the 18-49 demographic in the early numbers.

Now, there is little chance that Wednesday’s jostling among Warren and the low-pollers will top the 24 million that tuned in for the Donald Trump-dominated GOP frontrunners debate of August 6, 2015, which aired only on Fox News Channel. However, the opening night of the Democrats’ pageant will surely match and looks to exceed the 16 million that watched the first Democratic debate of the 2016 campaign on October 13, 2015 on CNN with Hilary Clinton, Sen. Bernie Sanders and three other guys we’ve all forgotten.