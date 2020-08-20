CBN.com:

CBN News has learned that the words, “under God” were left out of the Pledge of Allegiance at least twice at public meetings during the Democratic National Convention.

AJ Durrani, the moderator for the DNC’s Muslim Delegates & Allies Assembly, left the words out as their meeting got underway. There was no verbal resistance to the move at the time. Featured speakers at the virtual meeting included DNC Chairman Tom Perez, Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), and Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib.

Separately, at the LGBT Caucus Meeting, Dr. Marisa Richmond, a DNC delegate who identifies as transgender and teaches women’s studies at Middle Tennessee State University, led the Pledge of Allegiance but paused silently in the place of the words, “under God.” She was holding both the American flag and the gay pride flag, which dropped to the floor in the middle of the pledge.

CBN News has reached out to the Democratic National Committee for a response, which so far at least, has yet to come.

