Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang on Monday reiterated his proposal to give every American $1,000 in universal basic income each month by taxing tech giants, such as Amazon and Google.

Speaking on MSNBC this morning, Yang discussed the proposal with host Joe Scarborough. “It’s about 1.8 trillion a year past current expenses,” he said, before pointed out that Amazon paid “zero” taxes last year.

Yang added: “Amazon’s sucking up $20 billion in business every year, putting 30 percent of American malls out of business. We need to pass a value-added tax that would get the American people a slice of every Amazon transaction, every Google search, every robot truck mile.”

After taxing big tech companies, citizens will then spend the money they receive in their local communities, which would stimulate the economy and reduce the enormous costs of incarceration and poverty assistance programs, the Democratic candidate explained.

“This is the trickle-up economy, not the trickle-down economy,” he added.