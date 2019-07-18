WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

Democratic Rep. Al Green abruptly left in the middle of a live interview on CNN Thursday, a day after he pushed for the vote to impeach President Trump. The House vote was 332-95 to table the impeachment resolution on Wednesday evening.

CNN’s Kate Bolduan asked Green if he was playing into the president’s hand because Trump mentioned it during his rally in North Carolina the day before calling it “a disgrace.”

“The base is not the American people. The American people don’t want to tolerate bigotry. I just have faith in the American people and I will continue. We will March on until victory is won,” he answered.