Leftist operatives with the support of Democrats are burning and pillaging cities across the country. Stores are looted and government buildings are attacked on a weekly basis by far left terrorists.

This past week Leftist operatives calling themselves “ReOccupy” announced a 50 days siege on the White House. They plan on starting the siege on September 17th, to continue for 50 days, until the election on November 3.

Leftists hope this will get them more votes for Biden.

ReOccupy’s Promotional Video (Posted September 15, 2020)

Video at ABTV channel

