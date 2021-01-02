Daily Mail:

Police sources told TMZ that cops were called out to reports of vandalism at the House Speaker’s property around 3 a.m. New Year’s Day

DailyMail.com has contacted San Francisco Police Department for comment

A photo posted on social media shows a white garage plastered in graffiti

‘2k’ is written on the garage and then crossed out, in what appears to be a reference to the $2,000 stimulus checks Pelosi is pushing for

The graffiti also reads ‘cancel rent’ and ‘we want everything’

Red paint covers the driveway and a pig’s head sits on the paving slabs

Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home was vandalized overnight with a pig’s head surrounded in a pool of red paint, as well as a spray-painted message appearing to allude to the failed $2,000 stimulus checks.

Photos of the disturbing scene shared on social media by conservative filmmaker Maggie VandenBerghe on Friday showed the House Speaker’s white garage door defaced with black graffiti text reading: ‘$2k Cancel RENT! We want everything!’

The message appeared to be in reference Pelosi’s recent efforts to increase the second round of COVID relief checks to $2,000, which have been repeatedly rejected by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The vandals also spray-painted two letter As enclosed in circles, most commonly known as the symbol for anarchism.

Underneath the disturbing message on the driveway was a pool of red paint with a pig’s head placed at the center of the pavement.

According to TMZ, San Francisco Police had been called to the home on reports of vandalism at the property in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Officers arrived around 3am and documented the incident in a report, but it is unclear if there are any suspects. DailyMail.com has reached out to the San Francisco Police Department for comment.

VandenBerghe, a self-proclaimed patriot and independent journalist that has been featured on conservative news outlets in the past, accused police in her post of trying to cover up the incident after the city reportedly called in the vandalism.

‘City called to clean up at 3am & police attempting to stop photos of scene. Media SILENT,’ she tweeted.

The San Francisco mansion is located in the city’s swanky Pacific Heights neighborhood and counts as one of Pelosi’s several residences in California.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom house has an estimated worth of $5.4million, according to property records.’

Read more at The Daily Mail