Democrat Senator Joe Manchin Announces He Is Not Running for Reelection

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) said in a statement Thursday that he is not running for reelection and will instead travel the country to see if there is a movement to mobilize moderates.

“After months of deliberation and long conservation with my family, I believe in my heart of hearts that I have accomplished what I have set out to do for West Virginia,” Manchin said in a video statement. “I have made one of the toughest decisions of my life and decided that I will not be running for reelection.”

“But what I will be doing is traveling the country and speaking out, seeing if there is an interest in creating a movement to mobilize the middle and bring Americans together,” Manchin said.

