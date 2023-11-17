Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren demands Israel ‘stop the bombing now’ after being hounded by pro-Palestinian mob while eating dinner

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren called for Israel to cease bombing Gaza shortly after she was confronted by a pro-Palestine activist while out eating dinner with friends amid the ongoing conflict in Israel.

A video showing the interaction was posted online by Jewish Voice for Peace Boston on November 10.

‘The crisis in Gaza is growing. Israeli airstrikes are destroying residential buildings and public infrastructure. Restrictions on humanitarian aid make life even harder. Stop the bombing NOW,’ Warren wrote in a message on X on November 16.

The video begins with the unidentified woman walking up to Warren’s table in a crowded restaurant in the Boston-suburb of Cambridge. The liberal senator is dining with three other people.

The woman identifies herself as a ‘refugee from Gaza and a constituent of yours.’ Warren attempts to rebuff the woman saying: ‘It’s nice to meet you, I’m having dinner.’ Despite this, the activist persisted.

READ MORE