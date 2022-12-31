Breitbart

The Castro regime’s puppet president Miguel Díaz-Canel announced on Wednesday evening that he received a visit from Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR). The announcement of Wyden’s visit to Cuba occurred less than three weeks after a delegation of three Democrat congressmen traveled to Havana to meet with members of Cuba’s communist regime between December 9-11. “I received United States Senator Ron Wyden, to whom I ratified the willingness to work together to improve bilateral relations for the benefit of our peoples,” Díaz-Canel posted on Twitter. “I explained to him the impact that the extreme measures of the US government have had on the Cuban population.” Díaz-Canel appeared to be referring to the Cuban “embargo,” which allows medical, humanitarian aid, family ties, and other critical contacts between the two countries but is designed to keep money out of the hands of the oppressive communist regime. The Communist Party has spent much of the past century complaining that the impoverished state of the Cuban people is single-handedly the result of the “embargo,” omitting the strict restrictions Havana places on its people interacting with Americans and decades of incompetent communist rule. In its report of the Democrat Senator’s visit to Cuba, Granma, the communist Castro regime’s state newspaper, described Wyden on Thursday as “one of the most influential voices” from the United States who has “expressed his disagreement” with the Cuban “embargo,” noting that the Democrat senator introduced a bill in 2021 that sought to “establish normal trade relations” with the enemy state to America. Granma‘s report also mentions a letter sent to Secretary of State Antony Blinken signed by the Democrat senator in February 2021 in which Wyden – alongside Democrat Senators Patrick Leahy (D-VT), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Martin Heinrich (D-NM), and Mark Warner (D-VA) – urged the Biden administration to drop all sanctions imposed on the communist Castro regime, including Cuba’s removal from the United States’ list of state sponsors of terrorism. The letter suggested reengaging with the Castro regime to “promote U.S. interests.”

