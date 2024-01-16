Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin Threatens Joe Biden with Third-Party Ticket Run

Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin (WV) threatened President Joe Biden on Sunday with jumping into the presidential race on a third-party ticket.

If Manchin enters the race, he would siphon votes from Biden’s candidacy, dooming his reelection campaign. Many polls already show Biden trailing former President Donald Trump.

The West Virginia Democrat, who will retire from the Senate in 2024, told a private gathering in Connecticut that he will meet with Biden “in the coming days” to move him “to the center,” Fox Business’s Charles Gasparino reported Monday.

Manchin would “seriously” consider launching a third-party ticket campaign against Biden if he does not compromise and change his far-left policies, Manchin said, noting that Trump’s Republican nomination would inspire his potential run.

