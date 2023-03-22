The lunatics in charge of Louisville, Colorado, have decided to ban any new gas stations from moving into their city.

Currently, Louisville has a population of 21,000 people and only six gas stations.

“We have an obligation to take every step possible to address the changes to our climate that are ravaging our planet and directly impacting the health, well-being, and livelihoods of the constituents we represent in Louisville,” councilwoman Maxine Most told Fox News.

Additionally, any new “gas stations and service stations will also be required to have at least two charging stations for electric vehicles and be 1,000 feet from existing stations unless they are part of a large retail center, according to the ordinance.”

