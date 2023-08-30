Democrat-Run Cities See Explosion of Hate Crimes

The Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism found that hate crimes are exploding in Democrat-run cities, reports the far-left Axios.

Naturally, Axios doesn’t inform its readers that every single one of these hate crime hotbeds is run exclusively by Democrats. In most cases, Democrats have ruled these hate-filled cities without any Republican opposition for decades.

In Democrat-run Chicago, hate crimes are up—this is not a typo—84.6 percent over last year.

Chicago has been run by Democrats since 1931.

In Democrat-run Austin, hate crimes have surged 58.6 percent.

Austin is one of the most left-wing cities on the planet.

