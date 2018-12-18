BREITBART:

Two Democratic legislators and immigration lawyers escorted a group of Central American caravan migrants in Tijuana past U.S. guards and through border gates on Monday evening.

The group of favored migrants at the Otay Mesa port of entry included Maria Meza, the Central American woman who was photographed when she brought her two children right up to the U.S. border as border officers launched tear gas to repel aggressive migrants. The group also included several teenagers who will soon turn 18 and lose the legal protections set for non-adult migrants.

“After 7hrs, I can now confirm: Maria Meza & her kids — featured in this @Reuters image fleeing tear gas at the border last month — just filed for asylum,” tweeted California Democratic Rep. Jimmy Gonzalez. “They’re on American soil.”

The political event in Tijuana was arranged by several pro-migration groups, including “Families Belong Together.” In a series of tweets, the group said:

We went to Tijuana with @RepJimmyGomez, @RepBarragan, @AlOtroLado_org and @IMUMIDF to personally escort a handful of the most vulnerable refugees to a port of entry, including the mother and children pictured in the iconic tear gassing photo.

Among the group were unaccompanied children, Maria and her 5 children from the iconic photo, and 7 children who are at risk of aging out of protections because the Trump administration is forcing them to stay in Tijuana past their 18th birthdays.

When we got to the border, @CBP officials did not let us pass. There was zero transparency and their reasons kept changing. Deserving refugees didn’t even have a chance at safety.

The Trump administration created this crisis by deliberately stalling border processing and forcing refugees into a months-long wait to request asylum, placing their safety and lives at