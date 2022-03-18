Retiring Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-FL) on Friday unloaded on President Biden and the Democrat Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), blaming them for steering the Democrat Party into oblivion come the November midterms.

Murphy spilled the beans, telling Politico Playbook the Democrat leadership would beat her and other moderate Democrats “into submission” for the purpose of pushing a radical agenda item that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) proposed.

“I can’t tell you the number of times I said, ‘You can’t keep promising rainbows and unicorns when your political reality is such narrow margins in the House and a dead-even Senate,’” Murphy said. “They took the difference between rainbows and unicorns and political reality — which is anger and disappointment — and turned that anger and disappointment against their own members.”

Murphy said hardball tactics are consistently used by Democrats to push members to “take one [vote] for the team” in order to satisfy the Democrat leadership, such as Biden’s lieutenants at the DCCC

Read more at Breitbart